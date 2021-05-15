Thiruvananthapuram: The son of late actor Rajan P. Dev, Unni Dev, appears to be in trouble after his wife Priyanka ended her life Wednesday at her home near here. Speaking to IANS, a police official attached to the Vattapara Police station said that a case of unnatural death has been registered.

“She was staying in the house of her husband at Angamaly near Kochi and she came to her house near here on Monday. On Tuesday she came and gave a complaint of domestic abuse in our station and the next day she committed suicide by hanging herself at her home,” said the official.

The official added that the case has now been transferred to the Angamaly police station. Unni’s father Dev was a hugely popular film actor. He passed away in 2009 after having acted in over 200 flms.

Unni and Priyanka had a love marriage in 2019 and after marriage she was working in a private school as a physical education teacher.

According to her relatives, initially the marriage was going fine. However, after a while issues began cropping up and of late things had turned really bad and she decided to return to her home early this week.

The relatives of the deceased allege that she was suffering and they claim to have visuals of the same, while the family of Unni is yet to speak on the matter.