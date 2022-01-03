New Delhi: Consumer electronics company Portronics Monday introduced ‘Kronos Y1’ wearable with smart calling feature for an introductory price of Rs 3,399 in India.

Available in two colours black and grey, the device with 1.75-inch HD dynamic display and soft silicon wrist strap is backed with a 12-month warranty, the company said in a statement.

The Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch comes with in-built Bluetooth 5.0 version, that will let you use the smart calling feature.

Kronos Y1 also offers blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, along with oxygen (SPO2) levels.

“The watch is backed with IP67 rating and is water-resistant, so now you can take a deep dive or even with those accidental cola spills, you can continue without getting interrupted,” the company said.

Kronos Y1 comes with more than 200 customisable watch faces and an in-built music controller.

The Portronics smartwatch can be purchased from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in and other online and offline stores.