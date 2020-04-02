Bhadrak: After the fourth coronavirus positive case of the state was detected in Bhadrak, the district administration and the health department have gone into an overdrive to check healthcare delivery system.

The detection of the fourth case has triggered panic across the district with people fearing possibility of the infection spreading. The administration has stepped up efforts to identify people who have come in contact with the fourth positive case till it was detected.

As part of the preventive measure, a vegetable market which was opened at Puruna Bazar was shut down while medicine stores were allowed to operate as usual.

Some people and kin, who had come in contact with the positive, were identified and shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, streets looked deserted after the administration enforced tight restrictions.

The health department has taken a host of measures in the healthcare facility for detection and temporary centres.

Those who are returning from abroad are put to check up and quarantine while suspected cases are taken to isolation centres.

The administration has set a target to set up 10,900 beds to deal with cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile, 3,905 beds have been kept ready. There is a plan to set up a 50-bed isolation centre in 218 panchayats each.

Besides, 60 isolation beds will be set up in Bhadrak municipality; 50 in Basudevpur municipality; 150 beds in Chandbali NAC and 51 beds in Dhamnagar NAC.

The outdoor healthcare service at the district headquarters hospital was halted for the time being.

People were asked to seek outdoor medical services at Puruna Bazar hospital and Bagurai Hospital.

