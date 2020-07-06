New Delhi: A significant number of Indian professionals are focusing on sharpening their soft skills like communication and virtual presentation. The Indian professionals are doing so to adapt themselves to the changing talent landscape in a post-COVID-19 world. This information has been provided by ‘Talent 500’, ANSR.

20,000 professionals interviewed

The survey has covered 20,000 tech professionals to get insights into the current recruitment scenario in India. A significant number of job seekers said the current process of hiring is complex and lacks clarity. Over 54 per cent respondents reported lack of transparency and communication delays as the main reasons for keeping them away from pursuing opportunities, the survey noted.

Talent500 by ANSR is a career accelerator for the top 10 per cent of tech professionals. It is also the exclusive talent acquisition partner for Fortune 500 companies and global capability centres (GCCs) in India.

Polishing of skills

As per the survey, 98 per cent of the respondents are actively upskilling continuously. They are doing so to stay ahead of the curve in a post-COVID-19 world. Around 56 per cent of professionals leverage free as well as paid upskilling platforms. This is in order to carve themselves into a suitable candidate for large enterprises.

Further, 70 per cent respondents feel that changing times call for a newer approach. This needs to be done in order to market themselves better.

Increasing demand for remote work

The biggest takeaway of the survey is the emergence of the ‘gig economy’ in talent. Close to 56 per cent respondents expressed interest in pursuing gig-based or remote work.

There is a growing demand amongst top professionals to have more control over their lifestyle. Working with flexible schedules, ability to work with multiple clients is the need of the hour, they felt.

Official comments

“India’s top professionals are aware of the complex and uncertain environment. They are already thinking of ways to prepare themselves in a post-COVID world,” Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder of Talent500, said.

Ahuja added ‘a renewed focus on upskilling and increasing demand for gig-based roles show the mindset of talent is changing. This will require enterprises to rethink their traditional recruiting models. They have to employ simpler and more flexible approaches to engage with the top talent today’.