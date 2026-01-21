Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, after alleging music composer AR Rahman of stealing Sukhvinder Singh’s credit for Jai Ho, has called music maestro as the “nicest human being.”

Referring to the ongoing debate, Varma took to X Tuesday to highlight that he was misquoted in the interview. Further clarifying his stand, Varma wrote, “To all concerned… I am being misquoted and misread out of context in the matter of the Jai Ho song… in my view. @arrahman is the greatest composer and the nicest human being I ever met and he’s the last person to take away anybody’s credit… I hope this puts an end to the negativism surrounding the issue.”

To all concerned .. I am being misquoted and misread out of context in the matter of the Jai ho song . .. in my view @arrahman is the greatest composer and the nicest human being I ever met and he’s the last person to take away anybody’s credit ..I hope this puts an end to the… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 21, 2026



AR Rahman has been stirring headlines ever since he stated that his work in the Hindi film industry has slowed down over the last eight years, blaming “power shift” and “communal” politics in the entertainment industry.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, in an old interview that resurfaced over internet and went viral, was heard claiming that AR Rahman was not the original brain behind the Oscar winning song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, and that it originally was composed singer **Sukhwinder Singh.

In the old interview clip, Varma was heard narrated an incident linked to the film Yuvraj starring Salman Khan. He claimed that Rahman had sourced the tune from Sukhwinder Singh during a studio session and later sold the song, which eventually became *

Jai Ho. Varma further alleged that Sukhwinder was paid Rs. 5 lakh as compensation later through Rahman’s management.

Talking about Rahman’s controversy over his “communal” remark, the music composer had shared a video message on his social media account clarifying that he never intended to hurt sentiments and expressed regret if his words had caused pain to anybody.

