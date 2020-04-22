Bhawanipatna: To reach out to migrant workers and others in need, during the ongoing lockdown that has been extended till May 3, the postal department has stepped up its services in reaching out with food and essential commodities at the doorsteps of the needy people and sensitise them on COVID-19 in Kalahandi district.

Due to the lockdown, many people in the district are surviving without availability of food and essential commodities.

To help the needy people in this crucial situation, all the postal workers across the district had decided to help them by providing them with dry ration packets.

The workers of postal department said that special focus should be given to providing food to those in need. “In last three days, around 250 packets of food and dry ration have been distributed amongst migrant labourers, construction workers and poor people in the areas like Thuamul Rampur, Poiguda, Salpanga and Badatikraguda,” said a postal department worker.

District Postal Superintendent Tarini Charan Padhi said that during the nationwide lockdown that will end May 3, the postal department has had to not just deliver its service, but has also had to step to ensure government benefits reach the beneficiaries in the district.

PNN