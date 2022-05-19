Hyderabad: A few hours prior to Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie unveiled an interesting poster, as they tease his fans with a major update on the Koratala Siva’s next directorial, NTR 30 (working title).

“The Lightning is all set to strike most awaited #NTR30 update at 7:02 p.m. today. Stay tuned”, the makers tweeted, as they shared the poster, hinting at an interesting update.

‘NTR 30’s makers have released an intense poster featuring the hero wielding machetes against a rainy backdrop. NTR’s fans are very excited about the poster, even though the full poster is being kept for the upcoming big surprise.

After a massive hit with the pan-India film RRR, Jr NTR’s next film has a lot riding on it. NTR 30, which is billed to be a commercial mass movie, is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, and features an interesting cast and crew.