Mahakalapara: In the wake of frequent disturbances in supply of potatoes from neighbouring West Bengal, the Odisha government is weighing its options to procure the essential tuber from other states.

At this juncture, the state’s ability to fulfil its own needs by becoming self-sufficient in potato production assumes much importance. However, not much progress has been made in this regard.

Under ‘Potato Mission’, the state government has been promoting potato cultivation among rural farmers by ensuring the availability of high-quality seeds through its horticulture initiative ‘Udyan Krushi Yojana’. The goal is to empower farmers to grow their own produce during periods of market shortages. Subsidised fertilizers, pesticides, and agricultural implements are also being provided to support this effort.

However, these people-oriented government schemes are yet to fully benefit the farmers. In Kendrapara district’s Mahakalapara block, farmers eager to grow potatoes face a lack of access to seeds. Forced to procure seeds from the market at exorbitant prices, they also have to prepare their fields at a much higher cost.

In recent years, Odisha has faced recurring potato shortages, making it heavily reliant on West Bengal. Last year, a surplus harvest in West Bengal led to a temporary halt in potato transportation to Odisha giving way to a severe crisis. The state government had to turn to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar to import potatoes and stabilise the market. Later, negotiations between the Odisha and West Bengal governments restored the supply, but not for long. The neighbouring state has again halted and returned truck-loads of the tuber in recent days.

In Gokhakhati village of the Barakandha panchayat, block-level officials report that many potato farmers are facing challenges due to the unavailability of certified potato seeds. According to potato farmer Adhikari Swain, the farmers have been forced to buy seeds from open markets at inflated prices. Several farmers have alleged that genuine potato seeds have not reached them.

The Horticulture and Agriculture department informed that 273 bags (each weighing 50 kgs) of potato seeds have been distributed to 91 farmers across 12 panchayats in the block, including Suniti, Badidihi, Kebi, Dandua, Deulapada, Rajagarh, Barakandha, Karanj, Badakula, Ameipal, Mahakalapara, Ramanagar, and Alailo.

When questioned, Block Horticulture Officer Sourabh Mohapatra clarified that 273 bags of potato seeds were distributed in the first phase. An additional 200 bags are required, and those will be distributed among farmers in the second phase as soon as they arrive, he added.

