It is said that potato is enough to replace other vegetables in the kitchen. Another benefit of potato is it is enough to eliminate facial blemishes and tanning. Besides bringing glow to the face, it has the ability to wipe out black spots below eyes if one uses it properly. So let us know how to use potato to shine face.

Potato and turmeric pack

Potato helps in improving skin tone and the antibacterial properties of turmeric relieve rashes and acne problems. Face pack combined with these two is beneficial for the face. To make a face pack, grate the potatoes and add a pinch of turmeric to it and leave it on the face for half an hour. After this wash it with clean water. Use this pack two days a week and you can feel the difference in a few days.

Potato and curd Pack

Curd and potato can also make a face glow. For this, grind raw potato and make a paste, mix curd in the paste and keep it for a while. Apply it on the face after 15-20 minutes. Potato and yogurt face packs also work in tightening the skin which also removes the problem of wrinkles.

Potato and Egg pack

To prepare potato and egg facepack, grind half potato and extract its juice. Now mix one egg white and mix it properly. Apply the prepared pack on the face and neck and leave it for 20 minutes. Wash face with clean water. You will see its effect immediately. Let me tell you that by applying potato and egg facepack, your pores will also become smaller to bring glow on your face.

Make potato paste. Now add one teaspoon lemon juice and apply it on the face. Leave it for 15 minutes before washing it. It acts as natural facial bleach. This helps to overcome your dark skin complexion. Prepare the pack by mixing two tablespoons of lemon juice and two spoons of Multani mitti in one tablespoon of potato juice. Now leave it on the face for 10 to 15 minutes. Now wash the face with cold water. This will remove your facial spots and brighten your face.