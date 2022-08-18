The long-dreaded crypto winter is finally here. Since the crypto market crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the possibility of an extended crypto winter is something that many crypto analysts anticipated. This led to a wave of staff layoffs among popular crypto platforms such as Coinbase, BlockFi and Gemini.

The raging bear market has not helped either. The world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), have been heavily affected by the bear market, leading several key players in the cryptocurrency industry to lose faith. It has been a challenging period for the cryptocurrency industry, and the next few weeks will be crucial to the sector’s future.

Despite all the negativity surrounding crypto at the moment, now is the best time for investment. With crypto prices going down, it creates room for investors to make long-term cryptocurrency investments on altcoins bound to yield a massive return on investment (ROI). Investors should consider these three altcoins – Avalanche (AVAX), Tron (TRX) and Petrousus Token (PSUS) for long-term cryptocurrency investment. In this piece, we examine the three altcoins in depth.

Avalanche (AVAX)

AVAX is the native cryptocurrency of the Avalanche platform, a blazingly fast, low-cost, and eco-friendly smart contract platform. Ava Labs designed the Avalanche platform to be a worthy competition to Ethereum (ETH). The platform provides the ideal environment for building powerful decentralized applications (dApps) and multi-functional blockchain networks.

In order to become a flexible competitor to Ethereum (ETH),Avalanche (AVAX) addresses some of the limitations of older blockchain-based platforms, such as slow transaction speeds, centralization, and scalability. It leverages several innovations to achieve this, including its unique Avalanche Consensus protocol, which provides low latency, high throughput capabilities, and resistance to attacks.

AVAX is central to the operation of the Avalanche platform. It is used for multiple financial functions, such as paying fees, securing the platform through staking, and providing a basic unit of account between the various subnets created on Avalanche. AVAX is available on several crypto platforms, including Binance, OKX, Bybit, MEXC, and BTCEX.

Tron (TRX)

Launched in 2017 by the Tron Foundation, Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain-based platform that supports smart contracts, various blockchain systems, and decentralized applications (dApps). The platform provides a decentralized Internet and an ideal environment for developers to create dApps. By operating in this manner, Tron (TRX) positions itself as an alternative to Ethereum (ETH).

The Tron (TRX) platform provides a means for content creators to connect with their audiences in a decentralized manner so that they won’t lose as much commission to intermediaries. The platform is also convenient for consumers as it enables them to access less expensive content.

Tron (TRX) is a top 20 cryptocurrency by market cap with a live market cap of $6,138,988,781 and a circulating supply of 92,502,675,444 TRX coins.

TRX is trading on several popular crypto platforms, including Poloniex, Bancor, KuCoin, Binance, Bitfinex, Coinbene, OKX, MEXC, Bybit, and BTCEX.

Petrosus Token (PSUS)

Petrousus Token (PSUS) is an upcoming crypto token that seeks to address several issues within the Decentralized Finance (De-Fi) sector, such as scalability. PSUS runs on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a blockchain network notable for its market capitalisation, cost-effectiveness, scalability and easy implementation.

One of the problems that Decentralized Finance (De-Fi) faces is the incapacity to move digital assets and data between blockchains. This is why Petrousus Token is a cross-chain asset capable of facilitating transactions across multiple blockchain networks. This way, the token eliminates scaling difficulties and improves seamless connection and interaction.

Petrousus Token will feature loads of other features and incentives that will shake up the cryptocurrency industry. The token launches soon, and it would be wise to keep an eye out for it.

