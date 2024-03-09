Sunabeda/Semiliguda: Congress is banking on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to win the elections as the Pottangi Assembly segment in Koraput district is likely to witness a triangular fight. Various political parties and independent candidates have gone into a huddle to finalise their poll strategy as the elections are round the corner.

Many who are likely to contest as independents, in case they do not get a ticket, are hopeful of winning the seat even as the constituency is likely to witness a triangular contest. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Pitam Padhi won Pottangi seat in 2019 by defeating his nearest rival Congress’ Rama Chandra Kadam by 4,255 votes. This Assembly seat, which was once a citadel of Congress, was captured by BJD in 2009.

However, this time around the opposition parties are trying to expand their base and wrest the seat from the ruling party. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had secured 25,956 votes in 2019 election, is banking on the developmental programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP’s probable candidate Rama Chandra Pangi has started the preparations in full swing to win the election.

Similarly, Congress probable Rama Chandra Kadam is also not lagging behind. He is preparing hard to wrest back the seat for his party as he came second in the 2019 elections by securing 46,989 votes. Kadam is banking on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to win the election. Likewise, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Muralidhar Guntha received 4, 153 votes, independent candidates Nandibali Chaitanya received 8,238 votes and Krushna Chandra Jani received 3,517 votes in 2019 elections.

On the other hand, the voters here seem to be less enthusiastic about the elections this time. They alleged that elections come and go but their basic problems have remained unresolved. The problem of teachers’ crunch in a village school under the constituency is yet to be resolved and it often remains closed. Although the local leaders had given an assurance during the 2019 elections that the issue of teacher shortage would be addressed, it is yet to be resolved and studies of the children are badly hit, said Basant Nayak, a villager. Similarly, non-availability of drinking water is another problem here. The state sponsored Basudha Yojana has remained a non-starter in the area. A woman Dalimba Khila alleged that women have to walk for miles together to fetch water. She alleged that leaders only visit them during the elections and give them false promises to fulfill their demands. They never think of visiting the area once the elections get over. A villager Shyamsundar Hantal said that they have been waiting for their demands to be fulfilled. A girl Usha Bagh said that the government has launched talent hunt programmes in schools and colleges by organising song, dance and various competitions among the students. However, organising such programmes by cancelling classes and examinations are not good for the future of the students, she added.