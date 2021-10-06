Bargarh: Poultry will be promoted in Bargarh district in a major way to create scope of livelihood for people post-pandemic situation. As many as 150 poultry farms will be set up the district.

This was revealed at a meeting of the standing committee of the Zilla Parishad here Tuesday. The committee members underscored the need for successful implementation of various schemes.

The meeting was held at DRDA conference hall here. ZP vice chairperson Madan Deep presided over the meeting in the presence of ZP members and officials of various departments.

While reviewing the activities of the civil supplies department, the ZP vice chairperson expressed concern over allegations that genuine beneficiaries are deprived of Antyoday Yojana.

He observed that civil supplies officials should make visit to villages and identify the people eligible for subsidized rice scheme.

During the review of the kendu leaf division, leaf has been collected in 24,369 hectares in 2021- 22 fiscal while Rs 2. 26 crore has been paid as wages to the leaf collectors.

Reviewing the work of livestock department, it was said that a target has been set to raise grass cultivation in 13 acres under community grass promotion scheme while six people have been picked up as beneficiaries.

Similarly, 150 poultry farms will be set up in the district while 1000 chickens will be grown in each farm. Three SHGs will be involved in poultry. Moreover, 8000 cows, goats and buffaloes in the district will be ensured.

PNN