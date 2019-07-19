Sonepur: Poverty-stricken family members selling off their younger ones made a comeback in the state with reports of a grandmother selling off her grandson emerging from Subarnapur district.

The incident took place in Bishalpali area under Binika police limits of Subarnapur district. Even though the child was sold nearly two months ago, the matter came to the fore Thursday when the mother registered a complaint with the police.

According to reports, the mother of the child Sasmita Kumbhar(22) Thursday registered a complaint with Binika police here stating that her mother Jayanti Jagdala(47) has sold off her son.

She mentioned in her complaint that Dasarath Suna, a resident of Balaranga area, helped her find a customer from Rayagada district for her child.

Acting on the compliant, police have started investigation. Jayanti was picked up and during interrogation she admitted to selling off her grandson owing to her financial distress. She further said that she had done so after consulting her daughter. She was released following a questioning session.

Notably, Sasmita stays at Bishalpali with her mother. She used to work at a rice mill as a daily wager following her husband’s death. However, she had to let go of her job after she fell sick that made raising her five-years-old daughter Aarushi and one-year-old son Aman a tough task.

She says that her mother Jayanti took her son away while she was asleep and then sold him off to someone else.

Meanwhile, Jayanti’s release suggests that local police are not taking the case seriously. Besides, they refused to share anything with the press under the guise of protecting the investigation.

PNN