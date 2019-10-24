Khandapada: Harihara Behera (68), a poverty-stricken man from Gocchabar village under Kiajhar panchayat of Khandapada block in Nayagarh district, awaits government intervention to undergo medical care.

He has been suffering from Thalassemia and an unidentified disease that has led to swollen knees. The diseases have rendered him motionless.

Harihara’s son worked as a daily wager, but he is unable to work any longer after meeting with an accident. Harihara’s treatment is going on from the money that his wife Uma managed to get after pawning whatever little valuables they had. To add to his woes, he has already borrowed some amount for his treatment – which is quite a big sum for him.

The treatment, meanwhile, requires far more.

He had earlier requested the collector for financial assistance at a public grievance camp September 30, but nothing has come off it so far.

Unable to pay for his medical bills and unable to work in order to raise the money, he has appealed the government for financial help.

When contacted, Block Development Officer (BDO) Pramod Kumar Nayak said, “We will soon take necessary steps after looking into the matter.”

PNN