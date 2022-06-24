Malkangiri: The water level in Balimela dam in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district has plummeted, affecting power generation and irrigation, a report said Friday.

As per reports, the Balimela dam is capable of retaining water up to a height of 1,516 feet. Last year, the water level was over 1,466.30 feet. This year it has diminished to 1,445.30 feet. The Balimela dam water is used both for irrigation and electricity production. As the water level has reduced by 21 feet, irrigation of farmlands and electricity generation have been badly hit.

Even though the monsoons were delayed last year, the Balimela dam had enough water for irrigation and power production.

Usually, it is seen that rains in September and October play a crucial role in filling up the dam. There is apprehension that if rains play truant this year, the water level will plummet further. Also one has to keep in mind that 3,000 cusec water is released daily through sluice gates to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Locals said, the situation will worsen without adequate rainfall in coming days. Canals in the locality will fail to deliver water from the dam to acres of farmlands. Farming, the mainstay of the local economy, will be hit, they rued.