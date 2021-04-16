Hyderabad: Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has contracted coronavirus and is undergoing treatment at his farmhouse in Hyderabad, Janasena party statement said Friday.

“As Coronavirus infection has been confirmed for Janasena president Pawan Kalyan, he is undergoing treatment under the guidance of expert doctors,” said the statement.

The actor was found to be ailing after returning to Hyderabad, following his public meeting in Tirupati in the run up to the high octane Lok Sabha Scheduled Castes-reserved by-election. The Janasena founder’s initial Covid test was negative, however, he had quarantined himself in his farmhouse.

Despite that, he started suffering from fever and body pains, prompting another test, which came positive. Doctors have put him on antiviral drugs after monitoring Kalyan’s lungs and are also giving him oxygen when required.

A team of doctors from Apollo hospitals is also monitoring the actor’s health, including making arrangements in the farmhouse itself.

The Janasena founder, who divides his time between movies and politics, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) local ally said that his health is stable and promised that he would return to his admirers and people with complete health.

His elder brother and cinema legend Chiranjeevi and other family members are regularly checking on his health. Meanwhile, the Tirupati by-poll is scheduled on Saturday, on which the actor and the BJP have pinned high hopes.