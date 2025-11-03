Kabul: A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook northern Afghanistan before dawn Monday, killing at least five people and injuring 143 others, a spokesman for the country’s National Disaster Management Authority said.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake’s epicentre was located 22 kilometers west-southwest of Khulm, Afghanistan, at a depth of 28 kilometres. It struck at 12:59 am Monday local time, the USGS said.

Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s disaster management agency, said the people killed and injured were in Samangan province. He said most of the injured suffered minor wounds and were discharged after receiving initial treatment.

The quake was felt in several provinces in Afghanistan.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake on August 31, 2025 in eastern Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan killed more than 2,200 people. On October 7, 2023, a magnitude 6.3 quake followed by strong aftershocks left at least 4,000 people dead, according to the Taliban government.

