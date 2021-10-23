Hyderabad: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited movies in the country right now, keeping the Baahubali star’s pan-India fame in consideration.

On the occasion of his birthday Saturday, the makers of his upcoming thriller Radhe Shyam have unveiled the most-awaited glimpse, introducing Vikramaditya.

Prabhas plays a very interesting role in Radhe Shyam, as the teaser reveals the idiosyncrasy of Vikramaditya, who is a palmist. Prabhas is seen uttering a series of riddles, as he hints at his wisdom in the teaser.

With engrossing visuals featuring Prabhas in uber-cool looks and unconventional narrative, the teaser establishes heavy hype around its release.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde appear in classic roles in Radhe Shyam.

Touted to be a romantic drama with remarkable twists and turns, Radhe Shyam also features other aspects of entertainment with thrill elements imbibed in it. Bollywood actress Bhagyashree is to appear in a significant role in Radhe Shyam.

Slated for its worldwide release January 14, 2022, Radhe Shyam is to lock horns with Telugu biggies in the Sankranti race.

Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced under the popular banner – UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

Bheemla Nayak, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, RRR and Bangarraju are slated for their releases along with Radhe Shyam, this Sankranti.

Prabhas is also to appear in Salaar, which is being directed by Kannada’s top director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Prabhas has a couple of big-budget movies including Om Raut’s Adipurush in the coming days.