Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming action thriller Saaho was released by the makers at 5PM today. The high octane action-thriller will mark the comeback of Prabhas after the blockbuster Bahubali franchise.

The movie will also be Shraddha’s debut in the South Indian film industry. All set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the Sujeeth directorial also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi as the antagonists.

Saaho was initially scheduled to hit cinemas alongside John Abraham’s Batla House and Akshay Kumar’s space drama Mission Mangal. However, the makers postponed the release, citing technical reasons. The spy thriller, produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, will now be out on 30 August.