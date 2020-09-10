New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday dedicated 56 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations to the nation through videoconferencing.

The newly-commissioned CNG stations will strengthen the efforts to have a clean and green future for the country, Pradhan added.

The Petroleum Minister claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to provide affordable and clean fuel to all. “Today, many CNG stations have been dedicated to the nation. Efforts are on to make India a gas-based economy. A target has been set to provide natural gas to 5 crore houses in the country through pipelines,” Pradhan said.

The Union Minister further revealed that a plan has been chalked out to set up 100 LNG stations along the Golden Quadrilateral. This apart, the Government of India is progressing towards establishment of 5,000 compressed bio-gas plants across the country, he added.

Pradhan claimed that the Central government is giving priority to natural gas and a target has been set to raise the share of natural gas use to 15 per cent from the present level of 6.3 per cent. “Now, the work for 17,000 km gas pipeline is going on in the country. The CGD network is being expanded to provide eco-friendly fuel to people. Natural gas is being provided to households, industries, commercial establishments and transport sector,” Pradhan said.

The Petroleum Minister revealed that steps are being taken to provide incentives for CBG and bio-fertilizer production.

According Pradhan, India is the third largest energy consumer in the world after China and the USA. The energy consumption in India is rising rapidly. The Prime Minister is working towards reducing the pollution level in the country, he said.

“Reforms have been introduced in energy sector to attract new investors.” Pradhan added.

The Union Minister asked the marketing companies to keep an eye on the future. “Competition in energy sector will help fixing appropriate price for the consumers,” he said.