Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: Union Minister for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the ‘Rangavati Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Cultural and Sustainable Management’ on the sidelines of the 9th PAN IIM World Management Conference (WMC) which began at IIM Sambalpur, Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, “The centre will prove to be a hub for preserving the cultural heritage of Odisha, including dances, soulful songs, nature worship, and the rich food culture. The primary focus of the centre will be research on the art, literature, culture, and history of western Odisha, with a special emphasis on textiles.” In his address, Mahadeo Jaiswal, director, IIM Sambalpur highlighted the 3Ds disruptions – Digitalization, Decarbonization, and Democratization of business. He said, “The world is changing and the world is disrupting through these three Ds.” He also emphasised India’s potential to lead the world in digital disruptions, citing initiatives such as UIDAI and UPI. He further said, “Before colonization, India had 32 per cent of the GDP of the world. Through innovation, sustainability and 3Ds, we can achieve it back.”