New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin said Saturday that Dharmendra Pradhan’s decision to step down as Union Education Minister reflects the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life, asserting that the party stands firmly with him.

Nabin said that as Union Education Minister, Pradhan played a “pivotal role” in reforming India’s education landscape and successfully implementing the “landmark” National Education Policy (NEP 2020), among other initiatives.

“Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step down reflects the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life. The party stands firmly with Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji in this decision,” the BJP chief said in a post on X.

“I extend my best wishes for his future endeavours,” Nabin said.

As Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji played a pivotal role in reforming India’s education landscape and successfully implementing the landmark National Education Policy (NEP 2020), among other initiatives. Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step… https://t.co/fJB5EnCBLk — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) July 25, 2026

Pradhan resigned following Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests across the country demanding his ouster over the alleged NEET paper leak issue. Pradhan said that the matter is not about “individual prestige” for him and he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days.

“I took responsibility for the NEET paper leak from day one,” he said, adding that he sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan said that anti-national forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the situation at the Jantar Mantar and across the country.

The CJP hailed it as the first victory of their 36-day agitation. However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said their agitation will continue until the government fulfils their other two demands as well: Rs 1 crore to students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak and no action against protesters.

The opposition parties, which had supported the stir, called it a victory for students, youth and democracy.

Protests had spiralled since the CJP-led march to Parliament July 20, which saw violence; police and protesters blamed each other for it.

PTI