Bhubaneswar: The state government has appointed retired IAS officer Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra as officer on special duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for a period of one year.

“In pursuance of the provision contained in Para-4 of the General Administration department Resolution No.23750/Gen dated 27.8.2014, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, IAS (Retd), ex-additional secretary to the Chief Minister is re-engaged as officer on special duty in the rank of special secretary in the residence office of Chief Minister for a period of one year with immediate effect,” read an order issued by the GA department.

According to sources, Mohapatra has retired from the services June 30 this year and was re-engaged by government from July 1.