Puri: The mortal remains of eminent singer and composer Prafulla Kar were consigned to flames with full state honours at the Swarga Dwar here Monday.

People from various walks of life, including Law Minister Pratap Jena, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, State Planning Board Deputy Chairman Sanjay Das Burma, Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi, Collector Samarth Verma, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu, Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy and Chief Executive of the twin publications Adyasha Satpathy were present at the funeral ceremony to pay their last respects to the legend.

Kar’s elder son Mahadeep, who lit the funeral pyre, said, “Dad fulfilled all his dreams. His contributions to the realm of music will keep inspiring generations to come. I’ll carry forward his legacy.”

Law Minister Jena said Kar has immensely contributed to Odia music, language, literature and culture. “His death is an irreparable loss to Odisha,” Jena said.