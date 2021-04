Mumbai: A month after its theatrical release, actor Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina will have its digital premier April 23 on Amazon Prime Video. The film is a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. In the film Parineeti Chopra has performed the role to perfection, even Saina has acknowledged.

Directed by Amole Gupte and backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, the film hit the cinema halls March 26. However, because of the fear of COVID-19, the movie failed to attract spectators to the halls. Parineeti said she was thrilled that the movie would now reach out to a global audience with the release on Amazon Prime Video.

The actor said Saina was a landmark film in her career as it taught her a lot as a professional.

“As an actor, I embraced each challenge. I do think that I learnt a lot as a professional in the process. I worked on the physical appearance and the right body language, and I am glad it worked out in my favour. I had a great time working on this film,” Parineeti said in a statement.

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said the streamer was elated to release the film on the platform.

“An inspiring story of a real life champion backed by Parineeti Chopra’s impressive performance and Amole Gupte’s great direction makes this film the perfect addition to our content offering. We are happy to provide our customers with the choice of enjoying the latest Hindi blockbuster movies from the safety and comfort of their homes, not just in India but across the globe,” Subramaniam said.

The biopic chronicled Saina’s rise in badminton and pieced together her journey. It also focused on those who were an integral part of her success.

Echoing Parineeti’s thoughts, Kumar said it was important for a film like Saina to get a global showcase.

Gupte, too, hoped that the movie brings positivity to viewers in the current distressing times. “Most excited that the world can now access Saina. They’ve been waiting patiently for the film to enter their homes. In these difficult times, I hope the film brings positivity and optimism to viewers,” Gupte said.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah, co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Shiv Chanana.