New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya Monday demanded that the Union government should introduce and pass the Bill for establishment of a Legislative Council in the state.

Speaking in the Upper House of the Parliament, the BJD Parliamentary party leader said that the state Assembly has already passed a resolution for the establishment of the Legislative Council in Odisha.

“The state Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution for establishment of Legislative Council in the state. However, the resolution is pending with the Centre. I urge upon the Centre to bring the Bill in the winter session of the Parliament,” said Acharya.

It is to be mentioned here that ruling BJD had also placed the demand for introduction of a Constitutional amendment Bill for the formation of Legislative Council in Odisha at an all-party meeting convened by the Union government there ahead of the winter session of Parliament.