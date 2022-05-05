Patna: Prominent political strategist, Prashant Kishor (PK) is to disclose his future plan and agenda Thursday.

After rejecting the Congress offer to join the party, Kishor Monday had announced to start ‘Jan Suraaj’ from Bihar. However, he has not disclosed the actual strategy that he wants to execute in his native state.

His ‘Jan Suraaj’ announcement has forced political pandits to analyse his future planning. Many of them believe that he wants to start a new party from Bihar. His ‘Jan Suraaj’ announcement has made the political pandits to analyse his future planning and many believe that he wants to start a political party from his home state, Bihar.

Kishor during an earlier tweet had hinted about going to the ‘real political masters’ which means the people of Bihar.

The top leaders of nearly all parties have chosen not to react much on him and do not want to give any importance to him.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he has nothing to do with Kishor.

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav said he does not follow news about the political strategist.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that making a political strategy and building a connect with the people are two different things.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad said Kishor’s efforts will turn into a flop show in Bihar.

Even though these leaders also know the strengths of Prashant Kishor, they are at the moment trying to downplay him.

The BJP leaders are well aware of what Kishor had done for them in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Janata Dal (united) and the RJD also experienced his political skills during the 2015 Assembly elections when the Mahagathbandhan (Opposition Grand Alliance) defeated the saffron party.

Kishor was successful in West Bengal, Telangana and Delhi as well.

Hence, every party in Bihar is eagerly waiting for the future plans of Prashant Kishor.