Bhubaneswar: Panchyati Raj and Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena was conferred with India’s Best Minister Award-2019 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday.

Under the joint auspices of Fame India magazine and Asia Post, 21 outstanding ministers of the country selected in this year, were honoured in the ceremony. Fame India has constituted this award to recognise the ministers who implement the government programmes judiciously and work responsibly without getting mired in corruption.

Jena was elected as an MLA for the fifth consecutive term from Mahanga constituency. He is also the general secretary of the farmers’ wing of Biju Janata Dal— Biju Krushak Janata Dal. He had served as the School and Mass Education minister during his third term and as Health and I&PR minister in his fourth term.