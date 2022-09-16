Mumbai: Actors Jackie Shroff, Sharmin Segal and Pratik Gandhi-starrer romantic comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava is slated to release digitally September 23. It’s trailer was unveiled by the makers Friday.

The actors too took to their Instagram accounts to share a sneak-peek into the film.

Jackie said that he has portrayed enormous characters, but Makhan Singh in Atithi Bhooto Bhava was something different for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

“Portraying a Ghost was very exciting and I thought it would be captivating for the audience to see me in this role as well. There are many instances and scenes that the audience will connect with. It’s a beautiful romantic movie! I am hoping that the audience enjoys it as much as we (Pratik, Sharmin and I) enjoyed making it.”

Pratik said that Atithi Bhooto Bhava is an entertaining film and full of emotions.

He added: “I was inclined towards the script because it had a different narrative. In times when there are thrillers and murder mysteries, Atithi Bhooto Bhava is a light-hearted romantic musical film which will connect with the audiences and make them believe in love again.”

A ZEE5 exclusive film, Atithi Bhooto Bhava is a story of Srikant Shirodkar, a witty stand-up comedian who takes his relationships for granted including with his beautiful live-in girlfriend Netra Bannerjee. Things take a turn when a Ghost named Makhan Singh enters their lives and asks Srikant to fulfil a promise made by him. Confused Srikant then realises that he has been reborn and that he was Makhan Singh’s Darji in 1975.

The movie explores the journey of two love stories in different time zones and how Makhan Singh helps and guides Srikant in his relationship with Netra.

Others who will be seen in the film include Divinaa Thackur, Simran Sharmaand, Prabhjyot Singh in prominent roles. The film is directed by Hardik Gajjar.

Sharmin said: “My character Netra craves for attention, affection, from Srikant which he is unable to give her until he realises the value of love. The movie showcases a beautiful journey of two love stories and Jackie sir’s character helps our characters understand how rare it is to find love and how important it is to appreciate it.”

The film’s director Hardik Gajjar said that ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ is really close to his heart, but at the same time it’s also an important film.

“In the times when there are countless platforms to express your views, we are finding it difficult to express our feelings. That feeling of true love is so pure, but sometimes why do we undermine the importance of expressing it? This film focuses on the same thing and also highlights that the power of love can transcend beyond life and death.”

Atithi Bhooto Bhava premieres exclusively on ZEE5 from September 23.