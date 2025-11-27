Deogarh: Police have solved the widely discussed murder mystery of Pratima Majhi, a 32-year-old woman found dead near Laimura village November 22.

A home guard, Srikar Sunani, 43, has been arrested in this connection and sent to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

According to police, Srikar and Pratima were in an illicit relationship for nearly two years.

Pratima had left her husband six years ago and lived at her parental home. Srikar had promised to marry her, but later tied the knot with another woman about six months ago, which angered Pratima. Police said apprehending that Pratima would interfere in his married life, Srikar decided to eliminate her.

On the night of November 21, Srikar allegedly called Pratima to a forested area near Laimura, where an argument broke out. During the quarrel, he strangled her to death.

Pratima’s father lodged a complaint after the body was found. A scientific team collected evidence, including a liquor bottle and a tiffi n box from the crime scene. Investigation revealed that Srikar was the last person to contact her.

During interrogation, Srikar confessed to the crime and admitted to hiding his mobile phone at home, which the police later seized. He was produced in court Wednesday and sent to jail.