Mumbai: Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who was sort to fame after playing the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s mythological show, Mahabharat has passed away aged 74. Apart from being a toned actor, he was also an athlete and had been a top player in the hammer and disc throw.

Hailing from Punjab, the actor played the role of henchman, goon and bodyguard in many Hindi film movies. The 6’6” tall actor and sportsman hailed from Punjab. He was a medalist in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and even participated in the Olympics.

On professional front, his memorable roles include Mukhtaar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan’s cult classic film Shahenshah. Some of his films include Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Yudh, Zabardast, Singhasan, Khudgarz, Loha, Mohabbat Ke Dushman, Ilaaka and others.