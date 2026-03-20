Kendrapara: A joint raid by Bhitarkanika National Park, Revenue department and police Friday demolished unauthorised prawn dykes on the fringe of the park in Kendrapara district for violation of the coastal regulation zone, an official said.

Acres of encroached government land were reclaimed after the demolition drive. These plots were under unauthorised occupation of prawn farmers.

The erection of prawn dykes was unlawful as these plots had spilled into prohibited Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, said Assistant Conservator of Forest, Manas Das.

The dyke (locally called ghery) demolition was undertaken along the forest-side patches on the fringes of the national park. The gheries were dismantled in the presence of armed police. The exercise was incident-free with no report of untoward incidents, said officials.

“The reclaimed patches are being taken up for the mangrove regeneration programme so that prawn farmers would not reoccupy the encroachment-free areas. The mangrove plantation work would begin within a week,” said the officer.

He said that the reclaimed areas are conducive for mangrove regeneration as there is regular inflow of tidal waters.

Noting that a task force comprising senior and experienced forest protection officials has been constituted, the officer said public awareness is being generated on mangrove protection, and residents of nearby villages are beginning to realise that mangrove is a time-tested natural barrier against tidal surge and cyclones.