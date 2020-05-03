Bhubaneswar: Dozens of animal lovers in Bhubaneswar started ‘Justice for April’ campaign after a pregnant stray dog was beaten to death by two women at Samantarapur April 28. Her two prematurely born puppies also died several days after the incident.

The animal lovers and animal activists such as Animal Welfare Trust Ekamra (AWTE) had lodged an FIR against the women at Lingaraj police station.

Purabi Patra of AWTE said that they have started an online campaign seeking justice for April (the pregnant dog that was killed).

“We appeal the people to prepare placard seeking Justice for April, click a picture and share it in social media tagging commissioner of police, DCP and CMO Odisha,” Patra said and urged people to raise their voice.

On 21t,a pregnant stray dog was beaten by 2 women at,Bhubaneswar that she and her premature puppies died with trauma and internal injury on 28th of April. FIR has been lodged but no action has been taken yet. Please stand for #JusticeForApril@anupkumarsahoo@SarangiSudhansu pic.twitter.com/I4kliyrOXq — Animal Welfare Trust – Ekamra (AWTE) (@AWTEOdisha) May 2, 2020

“Our fight is against the brutal killing of a harmless dog who was killed with her two puppies for just being a street dog. Where are we Humans heading to,” wondered animal lover Madhumita Mohapatra.

Lingaraj police station IIC Sarat Patra, meanwhile, said that they were yet to find any eye witness. “We are investigating the matter,” he added.