Khariar: In a shocking incident a pregnant woman of Kaparagada village under Khariar block in Nuapada district had to be carried on a stretcher for three kilometres. This happened as the ambulance could not reach the house of the woman due to pathetic and inaccessible road conditions.

According to family members, after the pregnant woman -Gharamani Majhi went into labour pain; her husband Umashankar Majhi informed the local ASHA worker and ANM staff who in turn requisitioned the ambulance. As Gharamani’s village was not connected with an all-weather road, the ambulance could not reach her.

The vehicle had to be stationed more than three kilometres away from the village. Seeing no other option, the ASHA, ANM workers with the help the family members carried the woman on a stretcher to the ambulance.

Later, the woman was rushed to the Khariar Government Hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy. Both the mother and the newborn are safe and stable according to hospital sources.

This however, is not an isolated incident. There have been numerous instances when even critical patients have been carried on a sling or cot over large distances due to the absence of motorable roads.

PNN