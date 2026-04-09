Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik will visit Delhi April 10 to meet his elder brother Prem Patnaik, who has undergone a major heart surgery, a party statement said.

Prem Patnaik is at present recovering at a private hospital in the national capital after undergoing the surgery Tuesday, party leaders said.

His condition is stated to be stable but requires close medical monitoring, they said.

The former CM, who stays in Bhubaneswar, is likely to spend a few days with his family in Delhi, where they have a house.

Prem Patnaik was with Naveen when he underwent a spine surgery in Mumbai in 2025.

Naveen is the youngest of the three children of the legendary Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik. His brother, Prem Patnaik, is a businessman and is based in Delhi, while his elder sister, Gita Mehta, a writer, passed away in 2023.