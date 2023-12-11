Luton: Manchester City recovered from a goal down as two quickfire second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish earned Manchester City a hard-fought 2-1 win over Luton Town to end their four-match winless run.

Pep Guardiola made four changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Aston Villa in midweek, with Haaland missing his first Premier League match of the season due to a foot injury.

The reigning champions fell behind to Elijah Adebayo’s header, but two goals in four minutes keep City in fourth, four points behind leaders Liverpool.

City started brightly, with Phil Foden forcing a save from Thomas Kaminski before Silva blasted the rebound wide. The visitors continued to probe for the opening goal, with Rodri’s shot from distance stinging the palms of Kaminski before Foden forced another save from the Luton ‘keeper.

But it was Luton who took a surprise lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time through Adebayo.

Guardiola’s side began the second half on the front foot, and went agonisingly close to equalising when Ruben Dias’ shot was tipped on to the crossbar by Kaminski.

But City did level on 62 minutes, Rodri driving into the penalty area before the ball fell to Silva, who whipped a terrific strike into the bottom-left corner.

And City went in front three minutes later through Grealish. After regaining possession in the final third, Alvarez got in down the right, and with Teden Mengi unable to intercept the Argentinian’s cross, Grealish slotted low past Kaminski from a tight angle.

The impressive Barkley fired a shot wide as Luton looked to respond, while Alvarez’s swerving effort from distance went narrowly over.

Luton built some late pressure through a series of corners, but City held firm to return to winning ways, moving on to 33 points.

