Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections during a scorching summer, the state government Monday directed all the District Collectors (DCs) to prepare a heatwave contingency plan. In a letter, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu said, “You are aware, General Election, 2024 has been declared by the Election Commission of India. Accordingly, Joint Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), MHA, Gol March 06, 2024 has communicated to have effective heatwave management in the State.” He also said, “During this period, there may be extreme heatwave conditions which would pose challenge to health and conduct of elections. The IMD has issued a seasonal outlook on temperature and rainfall for hot weather season during March to May, 2024. The maximum temperature is most likely to prevail over most of the parts of the state.

Similarly, IMD has been issuing daily bulletins during the summer. You are requested to follow these bulletins for appropriate actions.” It is further requested take mitigation, preparedness and response measures, he stated adding that heatwave mitigation measures involve multi-sectoral and multi-dimensional administrative approach such as provisioning of drinking water, temporary shelter, rescheduling of working hours, timing of schools/public educational institutions and providing better medical emergency services and public health. Being an election year, several rallies are going to be held and proactive measures need to be taken with the help of concerned line departments. “Your personal attention is highly required for effective heatwave management in your district. Any untoward situation shall be brought before the undersigned for immediate intervention,” the letter reads.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP