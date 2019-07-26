Simadri Panigrahi is a music geek with a special interest in collecting gramophone records, music CDs and all types of books. For him, playing the records of Akshay Mohanty is soul fulfilling as music instantly bonds personal feelings with lyrics. His substantial collection of music has made him one of the most sought after members of the Vinyl Club. He speaks to Chaitali Shome of Orissa Post about his collection and plans to revive gramophone records. Excerpts:

Do you feel Odia music is losing its lyrical charm?

Sadly, Odia music has deviated from its quality from mid-80s. I personally spoke to Mohammed Mushir (famous music composer and director for songs like Mu je eka Pagala Bhanwar, Hrudyara ei sunayataku) and he stated that there is hardly any good lyrical composition coming up. Now, it’s all about melody. Even stalwarts like Prafulla Kar feels that there is a dearth of good musical lyrics. Unwillingness to learn music is putting Odia music into darkness which is scary.

Which was your first gramophone record collection?

In Hindi, it’s from the movie Sanjog and in Odia, it’s a record of late Akshay Mohanty.

How many gramophone records and books have you collected?

I have collected 7,000 gramophone records, 1800 original CDs, 800 DVDs and VCDs and 3,000 books. I intend to continue my efforts.

Do you employ any special technique to conserve old records?

I have segregated records into diverse categories like from 1940-1969, 1970-1979, 1980-until now. The last record I bought was ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum.’ I put all my records and their covers in polythene to save them from moisture. I also change the needle of the gramophone in every eight months. I want my ten-year-old son to take over. However, he loves English songs.

Are gramophones still manufactured in India?

Gramophones hold their charm even today. However, they are being manufactured in Germany, UK and being imported back to India. That’s why one record costs around Rs 2000. It’s sad that after 1997, manufacturing has been completely stopped in India. Very few people might know that late Yash Chopra was a great gramophone record collector and Dil toh Pagal hai is the last gramophone record by him.

Do you think gramophone records are making a comeback?

Records are making a comeback and being sold on Amazon and Flipkart On a personal level, I am thinking of opening a vinyl club where music lovers will meet up and take care of records.

Nowadays many gramophone records are making their way to museums. Do you approve of this arrangement?

No. Records should not be kept inside a museum as they are meant to be heard. Music clubs should be formed to keep them in a good condition.