New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the death of Jharana Das, saying the veteran actor would always be remembered for her contribution to Odia film industry.

Das, who was suffering from old age-related aliment, died in her residence in Cuttack on Thursday night, family sources said. She was 77.

“Saddened to know about the demise of legendary Odia actress Jharana Das,” Murmu tweeted.

“She will always be remembered for her outstanding contribution to the Odia film industry. My deepest condolences to the family and her admirers.”

Born in 1945, Das started her acting career in the Sixties and had won several accolades for her brilliant performance in landmark films like ‘Shree Jagannath’, ‘Nari’, ‘Adinamegha’, ‘Hisabnikas’, ‘Pujafula’, ‘Amadabata’, ‘Abhinetri’, ‘Malajanha’ and ‘Heera Nella’.

PTI