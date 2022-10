New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu underwent a cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) here Sunday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, he said in a statement.

Murmu, 64, was sworn in as the 15th President of India July 25, 2022.

