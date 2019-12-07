Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday arrived in Bhubaneswar on a two-day visit to the state.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi welcomed the President after he alighted from the special Indian Air Force aircraft at 7:15 pm.

The President will spend night at the Governor’s House in Bhubaneswar.

During his visit, the President will lay the foundation stone for the Paika Rebellion Memorial at Barunei Hill in Khordha Sunday. He will also address the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Utkal University here at around 12:40pm, said an official. Kovind will leave for Delhi Sunday.

Recently, a preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Asit Tripathy relating to the President’s visit.

Agencies