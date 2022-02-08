Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to arrive in Puri February 19 and return the following day, a source said Tuesday.

Puri district administration is yet to issue an official statement regarding the President’s visit but the source indicated that the President will attend a religious programme in the Holy Town February 20.

The President is expected to launch a programme commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad at Saradhabali ground in the town.

The President is also expected to pay a visit to Srila Prabhupad’s birthplace, Shree Chaitanya Gaudiya Math at 10:30 am. Thereafter, he will attend the inaugural ceremony at Saradhabali ground. He is likely to visit the Shree Jagannatha Temple to pay obeisance to the Lords.

Puri district administration has begun preparations for the President’s visit, the source added.

It may be mentioned here that President Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind had paid a three-day visit to Odisha in March 2021.