Bhubaneswar: President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik among others took to Twitter to wish citizens on occasion of Rath Yatra.

“Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, especially to the devotees of Lord Jagannath in Odisha. May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19 and bring us good health and joy,” the President wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion and hoped that it brings good health and prosperity.

“My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra. May this occasion bring happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the people. Jai Jagannath,” the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished people a happy Rath Yatra. He prayed for the peace, prosperity and happy living for the people of the state. Besides, Patnaik also prayed to the Lords for a coronavirus-free world.

Notably, the uncertainty hovering over holding of Rath Yatra for past few days disappeared with the Supreme Court Monday allowing conduct of the historic festival at Puri with certain conditions.

PNN