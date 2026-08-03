Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bhubaneswar Monday on a three-day visit to Odisha, during which she is scheduled to attend a series of official, educational and religious events in Bhubaneswar, Kataka and Brahmapur.

President landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, DGP YB Khurania and others received the President at the airport.

Upon arrival, Murmu went to the Lok Bhavan to rest for some time before leaving for Damapada in Kataka district to inaugurate Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj University. She will return to Bhubaneswar and stay overnight at Lok Bhavan.

On Tuesday, the President will travel by train to Brahampur in Ganjam district around 9 am.

Her special salon coach will be escorted by two trains, one in the front and another in the rear, throughout the journey, and no other train will be allowed on the same track during the movement, an official said.

Bhubaneswar and Brahampur railway stations have been placed under high security, with bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs and intensive baggage screening deployed.

Around 15 platoons of police personnel, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), have been deployed at Bhubaneswar railway station, officials said.

After reaching Brahamapur, Murmu is scheduled to visit the Maa Kandhuni Devi shrine near the Taptapani hot spring in Sanakhemundi block to offer prayers.

She will stay overnight at the Army AD College in Golabandha and return to Bhubaneswar by train on August 5 before leaving for New Delhi aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft.

“The President’s train journey has been arranged keeping in view the IMD forecast of rains,” a senior police officer said.

Odisha Police, in coordination with central agencies, has made elaborate security arrangements in Bhubaneswar, Kataka and Ganjam in accordance with the Blue Book protocol, an official said.

Around 40 platoons of police personnel and nearly 150 police officers have been deployed in Bhubaneswar and Kataka, while SP-rank officers have been assigned to supervise security at each venue. Commandos will accompany the President throughout her visit, officials said.

Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan said the venues of the President’s visit in the district have been declared “no-flying” zones.

He said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi are expected to accompany the President during her visit to the temple Tuesday.