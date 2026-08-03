Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Monday launched a survey to assess the damage caused by the floods, and announced a compensation of up to Rs 1.2 lakh for families whose houses have been damaged in the deluge, a state minister said.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said a joint survey by the revenue and agriculture departments has been launched in the flood-affected areas from where water has receded completely.

The survey teams will assess house damage, human casualty and livestock and crop losses.

The minister said a relief package will be provided to the affected families according to the SDRF norms.

“Interim compensation will be provided based on initial reports,” the minister said, adding that families whose houses have been completely damaged will receive compensation of up to Rs 1.2 lakh each.

Those with partially damaged ‘pucca’ houses will be given Rs 6,500, and for ‘kutcha’ houses, the compensation will be Rs 4,000, while households with fully damaged huts will receive Rs 8,000 each.

Similarly, Rs 3,000 will be given for damage to animal sheds in the flood-affected areas, he said.

Pujari also announced compensation for agricultural losses.

Farmers who lost crop on rain-fed land will receive Rs 8,500 per hectare, while the compensation would be Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated land, and Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops, he said.

The minister said the floods have impacted 8,63,909 people across 22 districts, affecting 1,458 villages in 85 blocks.

Without divulging the toll, the minister said as per norms, Rs 4 lakh compensation would be provided to the next of kin of those who died in the deluge.

He said the mother of a fireman who died during flood relief will get Rs 1.05 crore towards his insurance and other benefits received by government employees upon their death while on duty.