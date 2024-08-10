Dili (Timor-Leste): President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Dili Saturday on the first-ever presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste, as the two nations seek to enhance their bilateral ties further.

Murmu arrived here on the last leg of her three-nation visit which also took her to New Zealand and Fiji.

“President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Dili, Timor-Leste on the last leg of her three-nation visit,” the President’s Office said in a post on X.

In a special gesture, she was warmly received by President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste at the airport.

Cheerful children greeted her on the way from the airport.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Furthering the Delhi-Dili connect! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn arrived in Dili for the first-ever Head of State level visit from India to Timor-Leste. In a special gesture, President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste warmly received President Murmu at the airport”

During the visit, apart from the bilateral meeting with President Jose Ramos-Horta, there will also be a meeting with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, who will call on Murmu.

This is the first-ever presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste, a Southeast Asian nation.

The president will also attend a community reception with the Indians in Timor-Leste and Friends of India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Ahead of the visit, MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar told reporters in New Delhi that India will soon set up an embassy in Dili.

He also said that Timor-Leste has also announced its intention to open its embassy in New Delhi.

This visit comes seven months after the President of Timor-Leste visited India and attended the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January this year.

Before this, President Murmu visited New Zealand, setting a new landmark in bilateral partnership.

