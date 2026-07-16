New Delhi/Puri: President Droupadi Murmu Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra and prayed for prosperity of the country.

During the annual yatra, chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled from Shri Jagannath temple to Shree Gundicha temple in Puri, Odisha.

Lakhs of devotees gather to be part of the grand festival. Similar yatras are also taken out in other parts of the country.

“On this sacred occasion of Mahaprabhu’s Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all devotees of Shri Jagannath both in the country and abroad,” Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

It is a popular belief that during this great tradition of the holy procession, Lord Jagannath, along with Chakraraj Sudarshan, elder brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, meets the devotees, she said.

“This emotional moment of union between the devotees and the Lord is unparalleled. My prayer is that, by the grace of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, there may be a continuous increase in the happiness and prosperity of our country and its people. Jai Jagannath!” Murmu said.