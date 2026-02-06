Baripada: President Droupadi Murmu Friday appealed to tribals to speak up and raise their issues with the government during her visit to Similipal National Park in Odisha.

The President also underscored the importance of education and advised them to avail benefits of government schemes.

Murmu, who spent the night at a forest bungalow inside the national park, inaugurated three 4G mobile towers at Gudugudia, Astakunar and Barsia.

These towers will provide connectivity to nearly 26 villages covering a population of around 6,000 inside the park, which is surrounded by hills, waterfalls, forests and wild animals.

Another tower installed at Nanna inside the forests could not be operated during the President’s visit, they added.

While interacting with the tribals, the President told them that they should speak up and inform the government about the problems they face in forests.

“Unless you speak, who will know the problems? The tribals generally remain silent and speak less about their issues,” Murmu said, adding that tribal mothers should be aware of their rights and ensure that their children study.

Noting that education can change the lives of tribals, Murmu said, “I have not come here to just deliver speeches. I want to understand you problems,” she said, adding that it is important for the unemployed youth to learn to be self-reliant with the help of their skills and abilities.

In a post on X, the President of India said, “President Droupadi Murmu interacted with women and youth of tribal communities at Simlipal, Odisha. The President underscored the importance of education and advised them to get benefits of government schemes. She urged them to work hard and become active participants in the nation’s development journey.”

In the morning, the President had an informal chat with the local people and distributed 100 blankets among the tribals.

Murmu is the first President to spend the night at Similipal National Park, officials said, adding that elaborate security arrangements were made for her visit and entry of visitors to the forests was restricted since February 4.