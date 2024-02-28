Baripada: After paying her obeisance at Maa Kichakeswari Temple at Khiching in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday laid foundation stones for a Central Government’s Holiday Home and Sports Complex at Rairangpur, her home town.

The president also virtually laid foundation stones for various road projects and inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential School, Barsahi in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhaj district.

Noting that the Centre has been giving priority to the development of tribal areas and the progress of tribal brothers and sisters, India’s first tribal President said along with the expansion of electricity and roads, the process of providing tap water to tribal families has also started.

Murmu, who is on a four-day tour to Odisha, also stated that a national mission has been launched to eradicate sickle cell anaemia from which generations of tribal fraternity are suffering.

The president urged the tribal people to be aware of the various schemes for their welfare and become their beneficiaries. “The development of the country is not possible without the participation of public”, she said.

Noting that education is very important for the development of society, she said the government is opening the Eklavya Model Residential schools for tribal students. “Though though the government is establishing schools, it is the responsibility of parents to send their children to school,” she said and called upon people to send their children to schools.

While stressing on women empowerment, the President said it is most essential for an empowered society. “Therefore, the government is implementing various schemes to make women financially self-reliant. But only with the cooperation and partnership of everyone, 100 per cent benefits of government schemes will be able to reach the beneficiaries,” she said.

The president expressed confidence that road projects that were initiated on Wednesday will ensure safe travel. The construction of the Sports Complex will provide better sports opportunities for the youth, she said, adding that after the construction of the Holiday Home, people will be encouraged to come to Rairangpur. It will also provide employment to local people, she said.

Earlier immediately after her arrival, Murmu accompanied by her daughter Itishree Murmu, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Union minister Bisheswar Tudu and others, offered prayers at the Maa Kichakeswari temple.

The president performed ‘aarti’ before Goddess Kichakeswari, worshipped in the form of Chamunda or Kali, the presiding deity of the region, they said.

The President, along with her Rashtrapati Bhavan staffers, also partook ‘prasad’ on banana leaves by sitting on the floor of the temple, priests at the place of worship said.

On the way to the temple, hundreds of school-children waved flags and tribals greeted the president with their traditional music and dance.

Her helicopter landed at a temporary helipad at Pandarashila football ground in Sukrili where she was received by the governor and the Union minister.

She arrived in Odisha after attending the convocation of Central University Jharkhand (CUJ) in Ranchi.

During her four-day visit, the president is scheduled to attend a series of programmes in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Cuttack, and Khurda districts.

PTI