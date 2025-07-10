Sambalpur: Excise officials in Odisha’s Sambalpur district seized 110 kg of silver from an SUV during a routine check near Sason tollgate in Rengali area, officials said Wednesday.

Two individuals have been detained in connection with the seizure, and the vehicle has been impounded. The market value of the silver is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore, according to the Excise Department.

Officials said the seizure took place during a regular anti-smuggling drive in the region. The SUV reportedly raised suspicion during the check, prompting a thorough search. On inspection, officials discovered the large consignment of silver hidden inside the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations suggest the silver may have been part of an illegal smuggling operation. The Excise Department has launched a probe to verify the origin and intended destination of the consignment.

The two detained individuals were being questioned at the time of filing this report.

PNN